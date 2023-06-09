Funeral home director allegedly shoots down pallbearer of a rival funeral home during burial of 10-year-old girl





A funeral home owner upset with another company allegedly shot dead a pallbearer during the burial of a 10-year-old girl who died in a drive-by shooting in Washington, DC, on Mother’s Day.

Arianna Davis (pictures below), who was shot while asleep in her family’s car on May 14 and later died, was being buried at Washington National Cemetery in Suitland on Tuesday, June 6 when gunfire erupted, according to reports by NBC Washington.

Wilson Chavis, 48, the owner of the Compassion and Serenity Funeral Home, allegedly killed Ronald Banks, 30, who served as a pallbearer at the funeral, as a result of the long business dispute with a competing funeral home known as Freeman Funeral Services.

According to reports, a woman who was Arianna’s cousin suffered a leg wound in the shooting.

Chavis, has been charged with first and second-degree murder and attempted murder, according to Prince George’s County police.

The deadly violence erupted after the suspect, who provided services…