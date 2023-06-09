Get Global Work Opportunities As An Animator, Register Now For Free





In an increasingly competitive job market, acquiring the necessary skills and experience is crucial to achieving professional success. The importance of bridge-building into entertainment career success is something The Del-York Creative Academy has focused on for a long time. In showing our commitment to our students and creative artists and entrepreneurs across the world, The Del York Creative Academy is happy to announce our partnership with the Mastercard Foundation to deliver the Youth in Animation and Post-Production Initiative (YAPPI). YAPPI is a tuition-free scholarship program that provides intensive three-month offline and six-month on-site training for individuals looking to enhance their skills, broaden their horizons, and advance their careers in the digital arts industry, specifically animation and post-production.

The program delivers vitally important curriculum, course content, and accessibility to learning animation and post-production through both in-person…