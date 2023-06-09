Gunmen kill Catholic priest in Edo





A priest under the Archdiocese of Benin City, Rev. Fr. Charles Onomhoale Igechi, has been shot dead by gunmen in Edo state

It was gathered that the priest was killed on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, along the Agbor Road, Bypass area in Ikhueniro axis of Benin, while on his way to his place of assignment.

The late priest was ordained on the 13th of August 2022 and was until his death, the Vice Principal of St. Michael College, Ikhueniro.

A Reverend father within the Benin Archdiocese, who confirmed the incident, said nobody was with the priest when he was killed by gunmen.

His corpse bore bullet holes when he was found,” he said.

The Catholic Archbishop of Benin City, Augustine Akubeze, who confirmed the sad news in a statement on Thursday, June 8, said that the incident had been reported to the police and expressed hope that justice would be served on the perpetrators of the illegal act.

The statement said his remains were found by Boundary Street in Ikpoba Hill,…