Minimie Welcomes Basket Mouth On Board

Minimie, the makers of Nigerian Favourite noodle and chin chin brand, has announced Bright Okpocha popularly known as Basket mouth as its first ever brand ambassador.

Basket Mouth- a Nigerian comedian, actor, presenter, entrepreneur, and musician who is certainly one of the finest comedians in Africa and his comedy style has been described by many as being phenomenal.





The unveiling took place yesterday Thursday June 2nd, 2023 in Lagos where the contracts were signed as he was officially welcomed to the Minimie family which can otherwise be described as “the house of mad fun”.

Earlier on Thursday, the company released a teaser on its Instagram page displaying a silhouette while urging netizens to decode who its first ever Ambassador could be.

According to a statement made available by Minimie, the appointment of Basket mouth as its ambassador came at a strategic time and opportunity to deeply connect with its numerous consumers/ fans in the most entertaining manner which…