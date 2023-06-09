Nigerian man stops giving his neighbours a lift after they dismissed his plea for some money to buy petrol





A Nigerian man has shared an interesting story about how he has stopped giving his neighbours a lift after he asked them for a token to buy fuel due to the increase in petrol pump price.

Following the removal of fuel subsidy, Petrol pump price has risen across the country to between 488 and 570 depending on the location.

The Nigerian man says he lives in Mowe, a border community between Ogun and Lagos state and works in Ikeja, Lagos state. He said his neighbours who also reside in Mowe, have their offices in the Ikeja area as well, so to help ease their commuting, he normally picks them to and from work.

Now after the petrol pump price got increased, he decided to ask them for money to aid the purchase of fuel but they all declined. He said that this got to him and he decided to stop giving them a lift. He said he now has new ‘passengers’’ who he carries for a fee that helps with fuel and also money to buy him breakfast.

Read his story below…