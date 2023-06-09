Shark eats Russian man alive while his father and other Beach goers helplessly watch (videos)





A shark mauled a Russian man swimming at an Egyptian beach filled with people on Thursday June 8, including the man’s father, according to Russian media reports.

The gory video circulating online appears to show a huge splash and commotion in the water as the man is dragged underneath by the shark, while terrified onlookers scream for help.

“It’s eating his remains now,” one witness who filmed the incident can be heard saying.

Egypt’s environment ministry reported on Facebook that a tiger shark was responsible for the man’s death near the Elysees Dream Beach Hotel at the popular Egyptian resort of Hurghada.

Russia’s consul general in Hurghada, Viktor Voropayev, told Russia news agency TASS the victim is 23-year-old Russian “V. Popov,” saying he was not a tourist, but had been living in Egypt for several months, the Daily Beast reported.

Popov’s girlfriend reportedly managed to escape the water unscathed.

Bystanders claimed they tried to help Popov — to no…