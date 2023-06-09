Suspected kidnapper shot dead as security operatives rescue 13 abducted passengers in Ondo



A suspected kidnapper has been shot dead by a joint security operatives during a mission to rescue 13 persons who were abducted at Isua, headquarters of Akoko South-East Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The 13 persons were heading to Abuja on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, when gunmen abducted and marched them into the forest.

A source said the victims were travelling in an 18-passenger bus travelling to Abuja from Lagos.

“It was like a movie when an Abuja bound bus was waylaid on Tuesday by some unknown gunmen at Isua the headquarters of Akoko South East Local Government and 13 passengers were marched them to the forest,” the source said.

Security operatives, comprising men of the Amotekun Corp, soldiers, the Police and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) were said to have stormed the forest in a bid to rescue the victims.

It was gathered that the victims were rescued on Wednesday night, June 7, at Ikakumo area in Akoko North-East Local Government Area …