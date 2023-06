Vigilantes in the Dangoro community in Kumbotso Local Government Area of Kano State have arrested a man over alleged theft of mobile phones.

The vigilante commandant of the area, Yusuf Sulaiman Yusuf, told newsmen that the suspect confessed he was going from house to house to steal mobile phones which he usually puts in a sack.

Yusuf disclosed that several phones recovered from the suspect had been returned to their owners.