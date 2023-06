Former Governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike is trending online after suffering a wardrobe malfunction during a visit to Aso Rock today, June 8.

Recall that Nyesom Wike and other members of the G-5 group; Seyi Makinde, Okezie Ikpeazu, Samuel Ortom and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi visited President Bola Tinubu at the presidential villa today.

Wike who posed for photos after the meeting, is trending online over the way he buttoned his suit.

