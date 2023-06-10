Capital Luxury Group Unveils Capital Luxury Villa, Seals Business Deal As Sole Marketer Of Odogwu Bitters in A’Ibom, Cross River

By
Headliners
-
6


Capital Luxury Group Unveils Capital Luxury Villa, Seals Business Deal As Sole Marketer Of Odogwu Bitters in A

Business tourism experienced a boost over the week when some top Nigerian entrepreneurs and celebrities Obi Cubana, Emoney, the ‘Prime Minister’ of Cubana group, Lucky Luciano, Ned Okonkwo the real estate mogul, the Capital Luxury Ambassador Ini Edo, Hilda Baci and others  took a three-day getaway trip  to the Capital Luxury Villa , hosted  by  the Ceo of Capital Luxury Group Edidiong UdoIdiong . Earlier in the day ,the celebrities attended the inaugural dinner of Pastor Umo Eno, the Governor of Akwa Ibom State to felicitate with him.

 

Capital Luxury Group Unveils Capital Luxury Villa, Seals Business Deal As Sole Marketer Of Odogwu Bitters in A

 

They  conducted a tour of the newly commissioned Maintenance, Repairs & Overhaul (MRO) facility at the Victor Attah International Airport. There, they expressed their admiration at the high quality of the facility and commended the state government for completing the ambitious project which will make the state an aviation powerhouse in the West Africa sub-region.

 

Capital Luxury Group Unveils Capital Luxury Villa, Seals Business Deal As Sole Marketer Of Odogwu Bitters in A

 

In his remark , “the CEO of Capital Luxury, stated that the facility is…



Source: Linda Ikeji

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR