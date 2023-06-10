Capital Luxury Group Unveils Capital Luxury Villa, Seals Business Deal As Sole Marketer Of Odogwu Bitters in A’Ibom, Cross River





Business tourism experienced a boost over the week when some top Nigerian entrepreneurs and celebrities Obi Cubana, Emoney, the ‘Prime Minister’ of Cubana group, Lucky Luciano, Ned Okonkwo the real estate mogul, the Capital Luxury Ambassador Ini Edo, Hilda Baci and others took a three-day getaway trip to the Capital Luxury Villa , hosted by the Ceo of Capital Luxury Group Edidiong UdoIdiong . Earlier in the day ,the celebrities attended the inaugural dinner of Pastor Umo Eno, the Governor of Akwa Ibom State to felicitate with him.

They conducted a tour of the newly commissioned Maintenance, Repairs & Overhaul (MRO) facility at the Victor Attah International Airport. There, they expressed their admiration at the high quality of the facility and commended the state government for completing the ambitious project which will make the state an aviation powerhouse in the West Africa sub-region.

In his remark , “the CEO of Capital Luxury, stated that the facility is…