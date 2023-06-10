Edo man on the run after allegedly slitting his pregnant wife’s throat; father-in-law places bounty on suspect





A bereaved father, Samuel Adun, has offered to pay the sum of N100,000 to anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of his son-in-law, identified simply as Inuaghata who allegedly killed his pregnant wife, Osaretin.

In an interview with journalists in Benin city, the Edo state capital on Friday, June 9, Adun said he received a distraught call on May 24 from some persons who claimed that the suspect had killed his daughter.