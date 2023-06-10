Edo man on the run after allegedly slitting his pregnant wife’s throat; father-in-law places bounty on suspect

A bereaved father, Samuel Adun, has offered to pay the sum of N100,000 to anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of his son-in-law, identified simply as Inuaghata who allegedly killed his pregnant wife, Osaretin.
In an interview with journalists in Benin city, the Edo state capital on Friday, June 9, Adun said he received a distraught call on May 24 from some persons who claimed that the suspect had killed his daughter.
“I hail from Orhionmwon Local Government Area. My daughter was killed by her husband. She was 23 years old. The incident happened at Egba on May 24. I do not understand the problem they had that led to the killing of my daughter. I was called that my daughter was killed. He used a knife to slit her throat. She was pregnant when she was killed. I want the boy arrested.
I will give anybody N100,000 for information that can lead to the arrest of the suspect. The boy had not formally married my daughter. His parents are both dead. I have called his…
Source: Linda Ikeji