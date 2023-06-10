I could have slapped Kwankwaso at Aso Rock





Former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje has said that he could have slapped his predecessor, Engr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, if they met at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Ganduje who expressed his displeasure with the current demolition exercise being carried out by the administration of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, alleged that it is being carried out without any investigation or due notice being given in line with the provisions of Land Use Act.

He also confirmed that he has reported the matter to the president and had petitioned the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, with video evidence of the looting and vandalization that trailed the demolition.

Ganduje told state house reporters;

“I know he is in the building but we have not met. Probably if we met, maybe I could have slapped him.”

The former Governor also described Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf as a “stooge” of Kwankwaso, adding that he is longer happy because of the condemnation that trailed the demolition…