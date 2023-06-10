”It appears to be a vindictive act to punish him for the patriotic Naira redesign policy”- Reno Omokri faults the suspension and rumored arrest of Godwin Emefiele





Reno Omokri has faulted the suspension of Godwin Emefiele as the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria CBN.

In a post shared on his Instagram page, Reno opined that the suspension appears to be a vindictive act to punish Emefiele for the “‘patriotic Naira redesign policy’’ he introduced last year which was meant to among other things ‘’reduce the impact of money on the 2023 elections.

He wrote;