”It appears to be a vindictive act to punish him for the patriotic Naira redesign policy”- Reno Omokri faults the suspension and rumored arrest of Godwin Emefiele

Reno Omokri has faulted the suspension of Godwin Emefiele as the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria CBN.
In a post shared on his Instagram page, Reno opined that the suspension appears to be a vindictive act to punish Emefiele for the “‘patriotic Naira redesign policy’’ he introduced last year which was meant to among other things ‘’reduce the impact of money on the 2023 elections.
He wrote;
‘’The suspension of Godwin Emefiele, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, by President Bola Tinubu is not in good taste. It appears to be a vindictive act, to punish Mr Emefiele for the patriotic Naira redesign policy, which was meant, among other things, to reduce the impact of money on the #NigerianElections2023. President Tinubu started well. Indeed, I have had cause to praise him. But he should not mar the progress he has made by this act of seeming vengeance. The country needs unity and stability after a fractious election. Now is the time for appeasement, not…
Source: Linda Ikeji