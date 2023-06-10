It’s ethnic cleansing – Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo condemns Emefiele’s suspension

Ohaneze Ndi Igbo, the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, has condemned the suspension of the the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele, describing the action by President Bola Tinubu as a sign of ethnic cleansing.
Leadership newspaper reports that the group shared this opinion in a statement released by its Director of National Interest Matters, Mazi Chima Uzor.
According to the group, Emefiele’s suspension did not follow due process, alleging that the decision was part of the current administration’s deliberate efforts aimed at alienating the Igbos from public offices.
The statement reads;
“The Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo Worldwide hereby condemns in its entirety the suspension of Dr Godwin Emefiele, the CBN Governor by the administration of President Bola Tinubu. To say the least, this suspension is without due process and the arrest despite court order against DSS from arresting him is provocative and well-meaning Nigerians must resist it and ensure that…
