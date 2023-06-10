It’s ethnic cleansing – Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo condemns Emefiele’s suspension





Ohaneze Ndi Igbo, the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, has condemned the suspension of the the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele, describing the action by President Bola Tinubu as a sign of ethnic cleansing.

Leadership newspaper reports that the group shared this opinion in a statement released by its Director of National Interest Matters, Mazi Chima Uzor.

According to the group, Emefiele’s suspension did not follow due process, alleging that the decision was part of the current administration’s deliberate efforts aimed at alienating the Igbos from public offices.

The statement reads;