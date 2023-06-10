Labour Party Reps-elect who praised Tinubu has apologized





Comments made by a Labour party House of Representatives members-elect, Hon. Amobi Ogah about President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been disowned by the party.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting with Tinubu, Ogah had said that the President is intelligent and ready to tackle the issues bedevilling the country.

“Today is my best day. Today, I’m so happy that I’m an elected member seeing my president talking. In fact, I’ve never known that this man is so intelligent. “I never knew that this man is so prepared to serve this country. I saw the love, character, and charisma — the belief that Nigeria can be a better nation. So I’m so glad that the meeting we had today is going to take us a little bit to a more stabilised house. Now, even without talking to us again, we have agreed that we are going towards the government’s decision. he said

However, the acting national publicity secretary of the Labour party, Obiora Ifoh, stated that Ogah’s position on President…