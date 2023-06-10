Lionel Messi won’t find it easy in America –Wayne Rooney warns





Former Manchester United striker, Wayne Rooney has warned Lionel Messi not to expect an easy ride after relocating to the US to join Major League Soccer (MLS) club, Inter Miami.

Last week, Messi signed for Inter Miami as a free agent and revealed over the weekend he will be snubbing boyhood club Barcelona.

Rooney, who is currently in charge of DC United, is hoping that the 35-year-old’s MLS debut could come against his side.

Inter Miami are due to face DC United in Washington on July 8.

Rooney told reporters: “It’d be nice if we were his first opponents for D.C. fans to see him up close and for us to challenge ourselves against him.

“One thing I will say is that it’s not going to be easy for him. The league’s a difficult league, and I don’t think he’s going to come over here and absolutely tear it up immediately.

“He’ll have to adapt because it’s a bit different; it won’t be an easy ride for him.”

