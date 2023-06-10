Manchester City win their first UEFA Champions league Title after beating Inter Milan 1-0 to seal historic treble





Manchester City football cub of England have defeated Inter Milan 1-0 to win their first ever Champions League trophy at Istanbul’s Atatürk Olympic Stadium on Saturday, June 10.

Despite having lifted six of the last ten Premier League titles, Pep Guardiola’s men have always struggled in Europe as they have never lifted the iconic trophy going as far as losing the final to Chelsea in 2022.

Inter played well and held their own, keeping City largely quiet until Rodrigo Hernández scored the opener in the 68th minute by striking outside the area.

Inter’s Dimarco almost replied three minutes later when he hit the crossbar with a header before his follow-up header was blocked by his teammate, Lukaku.

Man City brought in Kylie Walker to shore up the defence as they held Inter to win the UEFA champions league for the first time in their history..

This is manager Pep Guardiola’s second champions league title , winning first with Barcelona in 2011 and now with Manchester City.

