



Former Chelsea coach Roberto Di Matteo has opined that Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola, is afraid of Italian teams.

His statement comes as City prepare to face Inter Milan in the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League final on Saturday June 10 at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium, Istanbul.

Inter Milan knocked out Guardiola’s Barcelona in the semifinals of 2009/2010 Champions League winning 3-2 on aggregate.

Speaking to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Di Matteo who led Chelsea to knock out Guardiola’s Barcelona 3-2 on aggregate in the semi-final of 2011/2012 Champions League.

“Guardiola is more than a coach, he is more like a visionary, but he knows how competitive Italians are and fears us,” Di Matteo said