“Please calm down” – Media mogul, Dele Momodu advises his niece, Sophia Momodu



Media mogul, Dele Momodu, has celebrated his niece, Sophia Momodu, on her birthday, advising her to ‘calm down’.

Sophia, the first baby mama of Afrobeat star, Davido, has accused the singer of not fulfilling his fatherly responsibility.

She also hinted at changing the last name of her daughter, Imade Adeleke, to hers, claiming that she is the only one taking care of her.

Dele, in an Instagram post on Friday, June 9, celebrated the mother of one.

“Happy birthday to my darling @thesophiamomodu … As you add one year to your age today, may God almighty continue to grant you favour, grace, peace, wisdom, prosperity and excellent health… Above all, please CALM DOWN… Love you always,” he wrote.