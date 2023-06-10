Shettima, Remi Tinubu attend valedictory session of Ninth Senate





Vice President Kashim Shettima and First Lady of Nigeria Remi Tinubu, attended the valedictory session held in honor of the Ninth assembly at the National Assembly today June 10.

While Shettima represented Borno Central in the Assembly before being elected as Vice President, Mrs Tinubu represented Lagos Central Senatorial district.

Mr Shettima was elected into the Senate for the first time in 2019, after his tenure as Borno State governor.

Mrs Tinubu was a three-term senator. At the valedictory session, the outgoing Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, presented certificates to each member of the house.

The ninth Senate was inaugurated on 11 June, 2019 for a four-year tenure.