Four children missing in Colombian jungle after they survived plane crash that killed their mother are found alive after 40 days (Photos)





Four children who were missing in a Colombian jungle after they survived a plane crash have all been found alive, according to the country’s president.

President Gustavo Petro announced that the four siblings who disappeared after a plane they were on went down in the Amazon rainforest had survived their ordeal and were receiving medical treatment.

“A joy for the whole country! The 4 children who were lost 40 days ago in the Colombian jungle appeared alive,” Mr. Petro tweeted on Friday.

The president said the youngsters, who were found alone, are an “example of survival” and predicted their saga “will remain in history.”

The siblings – 13-year-old Lesly Jacobombaire Mucutuy, nine-year-old Soleiny Jacobombaire Mucutuy, four-year-old Tien Noriel Ronoque Mucutuy, and 11-month-old Cristin Neriman Ranoque Mucutuy – were travelling in a Cessna 206 plane when it crashed on 1 May near the Guaviare province.

Their mother Magdalena Mucutuy, the plane’s pilot, died in…