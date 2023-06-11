Kenyan woman stabs her husband and kills their two children before attempting suicide



Police in Rongai, Kajiado County, Kenya, have launched investigations after a woman allegedly killed her two children, stabbed her husband three times in the head and neck after he returned home at midnight before attempting suicide.

Christine Karimi, who was admitted at the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH), in critical condition, is accused of stabbing her husband, Rodgers Andere after an argument on Thursday, June 8, 2023.

Neighbours say the couple has been having domestic issues at their home at Taaria Apartments along Maasai Lodge Road.

The argument between Andere and Karimi turned tragic after the woman stabbed the man of the house three times, on the head and neck, after he arrived home past 1am.

30-year-old Andere escaped death by whisker after he left the house bleeding and sought help from neighbours who rushed him to a nearby health facility.

According to the police, Karimi, 28, who remained behind, is said to have locked the doors before allegedly killing her…