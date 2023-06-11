Lawan responds after Okorocha asked him for lessons on how to return to the senate without contesting in a primary





Senator representing Imo West, Rochas Okorocha, asked Senate President Ahmad Lawan to teach him how to return to the senate without participating in primary election during the valedictory session of the 9th senate on Saturday, June 10.

While Lawan and Okorocha contested the presidential primary election of the APC in which they were defeated by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the senate president was able to return to the national assembly following a supreme court judgement.

Okorocha who spoke at the valedictory session, wondered how Lawan was able to stage a return to the senate. He said;

“I did not contest for the senate this period. I only contested for the office of the president. You are a very smart politician. How you came back to the senate is another chapter in our political history that we need to discuss.

“I was there in the field with you running for president, I never knew how you were able to meander, leaving some of us. Next time you must teach me how to…