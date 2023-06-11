NDLEA intercepts UK-bound skunk in native black soap; tramadol pills in women hair (photos/video)





A consignment of 3.20kg skunk concealed in native black soap heading to the United Kingdom has been intercepted by NDLEA operatives at the NAHCO export shed of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos on Wednesday, June 7.

A statement from Femi Babafemi, spokesperson of the anti-narcotics agency says a freight agent involved in the attempt to export the illicit drug, Olowokudejo Oladele Tonyi arrested.

He stated that similarly, a bid to export 3,000 pills of Tramadol 225mg concealed inside women hair attachments to Monrovia, Liberia, by a cargo agent, Akinwale Taiwo Bolutife, through the MMIA was thwarted by operatives who arrested him during the outward clearance of passengers at departure gate of terminal 2 of the Lagos airport.