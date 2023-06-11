Nigeria no longer father Christmas to neighbouring countries- President Tinubu





President Bola Tinubu has justified the removal of fuel subsidy, saying that the country cannot continue feeding “smugglers”and acting as Father Christmas to neighbouring countries.

A statement released by Director of Information in the State House, Abiodun Oladunjoye, disclosed that President said this during an interactive session with the Royal Fathers under the aegis of the National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria (NCTRN) at the Aso Villa todayJune 9.

The President informed them of the decision to remove fuel subsidy, improve security, create jobs, and sustain the environment as well as the forthcoming election of principal officers of the 10th National Assembly.