Nigerian man arrested with drugs worth over N1.7m in India

A 35-year-old Nigerian man was arrested for alleged possession of mephedrone worth more than Rs 1 crore in Thane district, Maharashtra, police said on Saturday, June 10, 2023.

Acting on a tip-off, the anti-narcotics cell of the Mira Bbayander-Vasai Virar police intercepted the accused at Mira Road area on Thursday, Inspector Amar Marathe said.

According to Inspector Marathe, the suspect attempted to flee but was pinned down by the police and taken to MVV Police station.

The police team found 503 gm of mephedrone worth more than Rs 1 crore on the accused person during his interrogation and search.

A further probe revealed that the man was a resident of Pragati Nagar locality in Nallasopara and used to supply contraband to different parts of Mumbai and its adjoining areas.

“The accused, who was lodged at Yerwada Jail, had recently come out on bail in a similar case and some of his associates are also under scanner. A case under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs…