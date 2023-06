A Nigerian Twitter user, Sammy Desh, has narrated how his cousin, Peter, ended up marrying woman who became a pastor after breaking up with his ex-girlfriend because she is too spiritual.

“My cousin broke up with his Ex girlfriend because she’s too spiritual and loves fasting too much. He met another girl and they got married 3 years ago, his wife just got ordained as a pastor last week. I haven’t stopped laughing since,” he tweeted.