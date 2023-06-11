Police inspector, vigilante members and others arrested for killing two women accused of witchcraft in Adamawa

Adamawa State Police Command has arrested 14 suspects including a police inspector and vigilante members over the brutal murder of two women who were accused of witchcraft in Roma community, in Song Local Government Area of the state.
Spokesperson of the command, SP Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, June 11, 2023, said the women were stripped naked and beaten mercilessly by a mob.
According to the PPRO, the suspects were arrested after a video of the mob action went viral on social media.
“Adamawa State Police Command came across an unfortunate video which has gone viral in some section of the media especially social media where an Inspector of Police and some members of Vigilantes attached to Dumne Divisional Police Headquarters, were sighted maltreating and assaulting three (3) women in an unprofessional manner at Roma community, Dumne Development Area in Song Local Government Area,” the statement read.
“The women were stripped…
