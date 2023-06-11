Police inspector, vigilante members and others arrested for killing two women accused of witchcraft in Adamawa



Adamawa State Police Command has arrested 14 suspects including a police inspector and vigilante members over the brutal murder of two women who were accused of witchcraft in Roma community, in Song Local Government Area of the state.

Spokesperson of the command, SP Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, June 11, 2023, said the women were stripped naked and beaten mercilessly by a mob.

According to the PPRO, the suspects were arrested after a video of the mob action went viral on social media.