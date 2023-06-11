Teenager who stabbed commercial motorcyclist arrested in Osun while ‘fasting and praying for forgiveness’





Osun State Police Command has arrested an 18-year-old suspected robber, Ayomide, for attempted murder of a commercial motorcyclist.

Speaking with Saturday Tribune, the suspect who stabbed the victim in the neck in order to steal his motorcycle, disclosed that he had begun a seven-day fasting and prayer to seek God’s forgiveness when he was arrested.

Briefing newsmen at the weekend, spokesperson of the command, SP Yemisi Opalola, said the injured motorcyclist reported at Iree police station that Ayomide flagged him down at Eyinade area and asked to be taken to Rainbow area in Iree.

The Okada rider told the police that while he was on the way, the passenger suddenly stabbed him deeply with a screwdriver on the neck and made efforts to dispossess him of the Bajaj motorcycle.

He added that as he was bleeding, he struggled with the suspect and raised an alarm which caught the attention of an oncoming motorcyclist. This, he said, made the suspect flee to avoid being caught.

The…