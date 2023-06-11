White woman who fatally shot black mom-of-four in front of her son is granted bond.

The white woman charged with fatally shooting a black mother of four last week after hurling racial slurs at her children has been granted bond.

Susan Louise Lorincz, 58, was given a bond of $150,000 by Marion County Circuit Judge Robert Hodges, the Ocala Star-Banner reported Friday June 9.

Lorincz is charged with manslaughter with a firearm, culpable negligence, and two counts of assault and battery stemming from the death of her neighbor, Ajike “AJ” Owens, 25, who was fatally shot through the front door of Lorincz’s home on June 2.

If she posts bond, Lorincz is barred from contacting Owens’ family, cannot possess firearms, and will need to surrender her passport and submit to ankle monitoring at all times, the Star-Banner said.

Owens’ killing was the tragic end to what investigators say was a two-year fight between the two women over where the victim’s four children played in the neighborhood.

Lorincz, who is white, allegedly gave Owens’ young children the…