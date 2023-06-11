Woman nabbed for improper waste disposal in Lagos is sentenced to 144 hours of community service





A woman identified as Rukayat Oderinde, has been apprehended by the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) enforcement team, and sentenced to 144 hours of community service for illegally emptying her waste bin into a drainage channel.

The arrested woman who resides as number 17, Hassan Ogumola Street, Ahamadiyya, Lagos, was caught on camera while disposing of her household waste directly into the drainage channel, an act strictly prohibited under existing waste management regulations in the state, as they posed serious threats to the overall cleanliness and functionality of the drainage system.

Responding to this, the Managing Director/CEO of LAWMA, Mr. Ibrahim Odumboni, said that improper waste disposal, particularly through drainage channels, could lead to clogged drains, which in turn caused flooding during heavy rains, adding that this not only disrupted daily life but also jeopardised the safety and health of the community.