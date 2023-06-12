I left N6bn for you and not debts





Former Governor of Abia state, Okezie Ikpeazu has denied leaving behind debts for his predecessor.

Faulting his successor, Alex Otti’s claim of not “leaving any cash or assets behind”, Ikpeazu claimed he left N6 billion in the government’s coffer and was not owing any commercial bank, including temporary overdrafts at the time he left office.

Asides listing some of the investments he made, Ikpeazu added that his administration “perfected $50 million World Bank facility at a 0.06 per cent interest rate with 10 years repayment moratorium for the construction of more than 500km roads, including dilapidated Port Harcourt Road, Aba.”

The statement released by his media aide, Ikechukwu Iroha read;

“Abia State under the watch of Dr. Ikpeazu invested $5,000,000.00 in Geometric Power Company. That’s a near-cash asset.

“As of Friday, June 9, 2023, the state received N24 billion through the Nigeria Governors’ Forum as part of a total of N48 billion standing to the credit of…