



Jerry Gana, a former minister of information has said that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has not been “fair” to Nigerians with the conduct of elections.

Addressing reporters during an interview, Gana also said that INEC has not respected the introduction of modern technology to improve our electoral system.

He said;

“Recently, INEC has not been fair to Nigerians in conducting national elections. Therefore, we have a long way to go in our democracy if we allow this ugly development to continue.

“It is true that we have introduced a lot of modern technology to improve our electoral system but these technologies are not being respected today by INEC.

“To me, it is a major disappointment that INEC was not fair enough to give us the leaders of our choice. After going through the current democratic process, it is my hope that the next one will be better.”

Also commenting on the annulment of the 1993 presidential election, Gana alleged that…