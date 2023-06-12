King Charles is ‘sad, bewildered and frustrated’ by Prince Harry’s legal actions against UK institutions, Palace insider claims





King Charles III is reportedly “sad and bewildered” by the legal crusade his son Prince Harry has launched against a British newspaper group and his continued attacks on the UK’s institutions.

The estranged Duke of Sussex is embroiled in a lawsuit against Mirror Group Newspapers, accusing the media powerhouse of using illegal phone hacking techniques to publish dozens of stories about him between 1996 and 2011 that caused him “distress.”

His 55-page witness statement released in court last week included his opinion that the state of the press and government in England was “at rock bottom,” which violates the constitutional requirement for the royal family to be “above politics,” according to The Sunday Times.

Harry, 38, quit his royal duties three years ago and moved his family to California, citing the pressure of their public roles and alleged biases against his biracial divorcée American wife Meghan Markle.

He outlined his grievances in a memoir entitled…