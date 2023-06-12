Nigerian politicians unable to exploit gains of June 12 – Ibrahim Babangida





Ibrahim Babangida, a former military Head of State, has stated that Nigerian politicians have failed to capitalize from the gains of June 12 election.

Speaking on Sunday, June 11 ahead of Democracy Day which is marked June 12 of every year, Babangida said politicians have blatantly ignored the “beauty part” of June 12, 1993 election which was highly adjudged the freest and fairest election in Nigeria.

In a statement released by his media aide, Kassim Afegbua, Babangida said;

“The gains of June 12, 1993 presidential election have not been exploited by political leaders in succeeding elections in Nigeria,” he said.

“It was adjudged the freest and fairest election in Nigeria, yet politicians have blatantly ignored that beauty; the beauty of credible elections.

“Remember, it was an election Nigerians came out en mass to choose their leaders, irrespective of their cultural/traditional and religious affiliations.