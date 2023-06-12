Six police officers face trial for death of Nigerian man in Switzerland

Six police officers face homicide charges in a Swiss court case that opens on Monday, June 12, 2023, following the 2018 death of a Nigerian man from a heart attack after he was pinned, face-down, for several minutes during arrest.

The officers, whom Reuters did not name due to Swiss privacy laws, face charges of “homicide by neglect” in the case of 39-year-old Mike Ben Peter Amadasun, before a Lausanne criminal court.

They all contest the charges and will seek acquittal, their lawyers said.

The case, which has some similarities with the May 2020 killing of George Floyd in the United States, is one of four where Black men have died during police interventions in Vaud canton since 2016. They have sparked protests and calls for reforms.

But unlike Floyd’s killing, for which officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of murder in 2021 partly based on cellphone footage showing him kneeling on the victim’s neck, there is no footage of the incident that allegedly contributed to Ben…