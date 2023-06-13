17-year-old Bauchi housewife pours hot water on teenager for allegedly dating her husband





The Bauchi State Police Command has arrested a 17-year-old housewife, Fatima Muhammad Sani, for conspiring with her 15-year-old sister to assault a girl she accused of dating her husband.

Spokesperson of the command, SP Ahmed Mohammed Wakil, who disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, said the sisters lured the victim, Sa’adatu Abdurrahman Lima, 19, to a house where they beat her up and poured hot water on her.

“On 10/6/2023 at about 1400hrs Police detectives attached to ‘C Police Divisional headquarters, Bauchi Metropolitan acted on the information available at their disposal that on the same date at about 1307hrs one Sa’adatu Abdurrahman Liman ‘f’ aged 19yrs of behind old airport, Bauchi was deceitfully brought into a house situated at Gida Dubu area of Bauchi by one Fatima Muhammad Sani ‘f’ aged 17yrs and her sister one Zulaihat Muhammad Sani ‘f’ aged 15yrs both of Gida Dubu area, connived and beat the said Sa’adatu and thereafter poured her a hot…