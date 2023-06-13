9 out of 10 people are biased against women and 25% of people in the world believe it is justified for a man to beat his wife





Almost nine out of 10 people hold “fundamental biases” against women, a new UN report has found, a shocking statistic that shows the degradation of women’s rights in many parts of the world.

According to the statistic, half of people globally still believe men make better political leaders than women; more than 40% believe men make better business executives than women; and 25% believe it is justified for a man to beat his wife, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) report released Monday, June 12 found, reflecting the latest data from the World Values Survey.

The report’s author warns that biased gender social norms are a major barrier to achieving gender equality, adding that the undervaluation of women’s capabilities and rights in society constrains women’s choices and opportunities.

These biases were shown across regions, income, level of development and cultures, the report’s authors added, noting that UNDP’s composite measure of gender inequality in…