Akpabio, Yari in tight race as voting commences for Senate President seat





The election for the Senate President for the 10th National Assembly (NASS) has commenced at the Red Chamber in Abuja, Nigeria. Voting for the third seat in the Federation commenced at exactly 08:45am on a state by state basis, alphabetically.

Nominations were received for Senator Abdul’aziz Yari and Senator Godswill Akpabio after which the Clerk of the Senate declared nominations closed in absence of further nominations.

The contest is now between Yari, a former governor of Zamfara State and Akpabio, a former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs and ex-governor of Akwa Ibom State.

Akpabio and Yari are top-ranking chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC).