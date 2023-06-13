Almost seven hours was deducted from Chef Hilda Baci’s 100-hour attempt to become Guinness World Record holder for longest cooking marathon





The management of Guinness World Record has disclosed that almost seven hours was deducted from Chef Hilda Baci’s 100-hour attempt to become record holder for the longest cooking marathon.

Explaining why Hilda was awarded 93 hours, 11 minutes and not 100 hours, the management of Guinness World Records said she “mistakenly took extra minutes for one of her rest breaks early on in the attempt.”

With 93 hours, 11 minutes, Hilda Baci was still able to break the previous record of 87 hours 45 minutes set by Chef Lata Tondon (India) in 2019.