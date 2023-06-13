Court orders arrest of IGP Usman Baba





The National Industrial Court has ordered the arrest of the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali and the Force Secretary, AIG Hafeez Inuwa, for disobeying the court order to reinstate some police officers who were graduates of Course 33, 34 and 35 of the police academy.

The affected officers had approached the court presided over by Justice Oyebiola Oyewumi to complain that the order was allegedly not obeyed by the IGP. They stated that since April 19, 2022 when the judgment was delivered, the IGP and other defendants were yet to obey the court order.

According to a copy of the court order made available to journalists in Akure, Justice Oyewumi berated the IGP for refusing to obey the court despite advice from the relevant stakeholders in the police force .