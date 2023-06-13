Gunmen kill clergyman and 20 others in Plateau communities

Gunmen suspected to be Fulani militias have killed 21 persons, including a clergyman in communities in Barkin-Ladi and Riyom Local Government Areas of Plateau State.

According to a statement by the Beron Youth Moulders Association (BMY) signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Rwang Tengwong, 21 people were killed and several others injured on Sunday, June 11, 2023, during coordinated attacks by the gunmen on residents of Rim, Jol, and Kwi communities of Riyom, as well as Gana-Ropp community in Barkin Ladi.

The statement further disclosed that in Gana-Ropp, the clergyman, Reverend Nicodemus Kim, with the Church of Christ in Nations, was attacked at his home around 8 p.m. on Sunday, with the militias opening fire on him.