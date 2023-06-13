Trump says he won’t drop out of 2024 race even though he faces espionage and obstruction charges





Former US President Donald Trump has said he would not drop out of the 2024 race even as he faces state and federal criminal charges.

Trump is set to appear in a federal courtroom in Miami on Tuesday, June 13 after becoming the first former president in US history to face federal charges.

Speaking on a radio show hosted by his longtime ally Roger Stone, he was asked by Roger Stone: “You may or may not be facing additional charges that I believe will be politically motivated. This demonstrates the Democrats are petrified about facing you in another election.

So is there any circumstances under which you could see yourself dropping out of the 2024 presidential election?”

To which Donald Trump responded: “No, none whatsoever.”

Also on Sunday, Trump said he wouldn’t bother taking a plea deal if offered one following his federal indictment on 37 counts related to his handling of classified documents since leaving office.

The 2024 GOP front-runner also vowed again to stay in the…