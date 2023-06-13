‘We’re paying twice for the same experience’





Obese people have come out to complain that they are finding it difficult to fit into airplane seats, and are being charged excessively when they get seats.

In the United States for example, policies around plus-size travelers tend to vary from airline to airline.

Companies like United Airlines, ask “customers who require extra seating” to buy an additional seat in advance, while some airlines refund the purchase if one or more seats are available after takeoff. Some airlines have no guidelines whatsoever when it comes to plus-size people which led

plus-size travel influencer Jae’lynn Chaney to launch a petition urging the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to mandate all airlines for a comprehensive customer-of-size policy that “prioritizes the comfort and well-being of all passengers.”

“We need the policies to be a little bit more standardized,” Chaney (pictured above) told CNN Travel on Monday, June 12.

“At the bare minimum, we need every airline to have…