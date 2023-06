38-year-old Engr Yakubu Danladi-Salihu has been re-elected as the Speaker of the 10th Kwara State House of Assembly.

His re-election followed his nomination by Hon Halidu Danbaba, which was seconded by Hon Fatimah Arinola Lawal.

Emmanuel Ojo Oyebode of Oke-Ogun Constituency was also elected as Deputy Speaker of House unopposed.