CBN announces unification of all foreign exchange rate windows





The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced the unification of all segments of the forex market collapsing all windows into one.

What this means now, is that the exchange rate in the Nigerian Foreign Exchange (FX) Market will now be determined by market forces.

Previously, there were different windows and a fixed exchange rate system in place. However, with the recent changes, the exchange rate will be determined through the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window, where transactions will be conducted

The apex bank made the move as part of a series of immediate changes to operations in the Nigerian Foreign Exchange (FX) Market, a move that will improve liquidity and stability.

According to a press release signed by the Director of Financial Markets, Angela Sere-Ejembi, PhD, and dated 14 June 2023, the changes include: