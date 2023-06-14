Delta police arrest five suspected child traffickers and rescue 3-year-old boy





Operatives of the Delta State Police Command have arrested five suspected child traffickers and rescued a 3-year-old boy, Abubakar Atiku, stolen from Abraka community.

Spokesperson of the command, DSP Bright Edafe, who disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, said the suspects, Mohammed Isah, Ibrahim Sani, Kabiru Ibrahim, Suleiman Mohammed, Abubakar Mohammed, a cripple, belong to a child trafficking syndicate that steal children and sell them for a huge amount of money.

According to the PPRO, the boy was rescued from a hotel in Onitsha, where Suleiman Mohammed was waiting for a buyer who agreed to pay the sum of 800,000 for him.

“On the 13/06/2023 at about 0830hrs, one Aisha Yusuf ‘f’ of Abraka community Asaba, reported at the station that her son Abubakar Atiku ‘m’ aged 3yrs was stolen by one Mohammed Isah ‘m’ aged 35yrs,”

“Acting on the complaint, the Commissioner of Police Delta state, CP Wale Abass gave a marching order to the DPO ‘C’…