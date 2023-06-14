F1 driver, Carlos Sainz ‘set Lewis Hamilton and Shakira up’ as the pair continue to spend time together since her split from Gerard Pique





Formula One driver Carlos Sainz is rumored to be the man behind speculation that Lewis Hamilton and Shakira are in the early stages of dating, as the Colombian singer and British star continue to spend time together over the summer.

After a series of public outings, including a boat trip in Miami and dining together with friends in Barcelona, it’s been revealed that both parties are keeping things ‘fun and flirty’ for now.

Shakira announced her separation from soccer star Gerard Pique in June 2022 after spending 11 years together, and is believed to be taking her time before going into a new relationship.

Now, Spanish sports journalist Pip Estrada is claiming that Sainz, who’s close friends with Hamilton, set up his F1 associate with the ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ singer.

”Are they friends or is this a story of Instagram I follow you and invite you to dinner?’, asked Emma Garcia, who’s the host of Fiesta — a talk show on TV in Spain — via Marca.

‘It is because of friends in common,’…