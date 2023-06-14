Gbajabiamila officially resigns from House of Reps





Former Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila has officially resigned from the House of Representatives to take up his role as Chief of Staff to the president. He presented his letter of resignation to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, today June 14.

Gbajabiamila who represented Surulere 1 constituency in the house, tendered his resignation, giving way to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct a fresh election to fill his seat in the house.