Nigerian music star, Davido has revealed that his late son, Ifeanyi, has a younger brother.

Davido revealed this during an interview with YouTuber, Anas Bukhash. While the interviewer was talking about his daughters, Davido interrupted and said, “I’ve a son too. Like, Ifeanyi has a little brother.”

He further revealed that his name is Dawson and he stays in London with his mother. Watch the video here.